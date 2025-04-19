Russell Investments Group Ltd. Cuts Holdings in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,278 shares of the company’s stock after selling 552 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Boyd Gaming were worth $2,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 185,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 226.5% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 202,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,569,000 after acquiring an additional 140,707 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Boyd Gaming by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the period. GC Wealth Management RIA LLC purchased a new position in Boyd Gaming during the fourth quarter valued at $307,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,553,000. 76.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, Director Christine J. Spadafor sold 1,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.28, for a total value of $84,690.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $365,258.56. This trade represents a 18.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Marianne Boyd Johnson sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.68, for a total transaction of $3,884,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,346,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,606,063.04. This trade represents a 3.58 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,125 shares of company stock worth $5,158,490 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 27.94% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Get Our Latest Analysis on Boyd Gaming
Boyd Gaming Stock Down 0.3 %
NYSE:BYD opened at $64.65 on Friday. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 52 week low of $49.34 and a 52 week high of $80.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $69.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.
Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.21. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 35.97% and a net margin of 14.70%. Research analysts anticipate that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 6.52 EPS for the current year.
Boyd Gaming Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 17th. This is a boost from Boyd Gaming’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.58%.
Boyd Gaming Profile
Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. The company operates through Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, Midwest & South, and Online segments.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Boyd Gaming
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- 3 Mid-Cap to Mega-Cap Stocks Have Announced Significant Buybacks
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- These 3 Stocks Have Huge Last 12 Months Shareholder Yields
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- Prominent Hedge Fund Acquires Huge Stake in HPE: Is It a Buy Now?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BYD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.