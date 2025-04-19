Russell Investments Group Ltd. Cuts Holdings in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,278 shares of the company’s stock after selling 552 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Boyd Gaming were worth $2,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Boyd Gaming alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 185,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 226.5% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 202,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,569,000 after acquiring an additional 140,707 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Boyd Gaming by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the period. GC Wealth Management RIA LLC purchased a new position in Boyd Gaming during the fourth quarter valued at $307,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,553,000. 76.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Christine J. Spadafor sold 1,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.28, for a total value of $84,690.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $365,258.56. This trade represents a 18.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Marianne Boyd Johnson sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.68, for a total transaction of $3,884,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,346,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,606,063.04. This trade represents a 3.58 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,125 shares of company stock worth $5,158,490 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on BYD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Boyd Gaming from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boyd Gaming presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.27.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Boyd Gaming

Boyd Gaming Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE:BYD opened at $64.65 on Friday. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 52 week low of $49.34 and a 52 week high of $80.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $69.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.21. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 35.97% and a net margin of 14.70%. Research analysts anticipate that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 6.52 EPS for the current year.

Boyd Gaming Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 17th. This is a boost from Boyd Gaming’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.58%.

Boyd Gaming Profile

(Free Report)

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. The company operates through Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, Midwest & South, and Online segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BYD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.