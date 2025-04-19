Russell Investments Group Ltd. Cuts Position in NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSE:NXE)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSE:NXE – Free Report) by 55.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 316,242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 392,469 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.06% of NexGen Energy worth $2,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of NexGen Energy by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,436,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,779,000 after buying an additional 298,106 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of NexGen Energy by 79.7% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,481,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,971,000 after acquiring an additional 3,762,756 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in NexGen Energy by 222.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,345,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,882,000 after acquiring an additional 4,378,933 shares during the last quarter. Azarias Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in NexGen Energy by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Azarias Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,038,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,455,000 after acquiring an additional 271,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in NexGen Energy by 954.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,876,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698,649 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.43% of the company’s stock.

NexGen Energy Price Performance

Shares of NXE stock opened at $4.74 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.97 and a 200 day moving average of $6.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.57 and a beta of 2.02. NexGen Energy Ltd. has a 1 year low of $3.91 and a 1 year high of $8.96.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on NXE. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of NexGen Energy in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of NexGen Energy in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Stifel Canada upgraded NexGen Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of NexGen Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Strong Buy”.

About NexGen Energy

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation and development of uranium properties in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Rook I project that consists of 32 contiguous mineral claims totaling an area of 35,065 hectares located in the southwestern Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan.

