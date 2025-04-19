Russell Investments Group Ltd. Cuts Position in Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,047 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,127 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.41% of Willdan Group worth $2,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Willdan Group alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WLDN. Navellier & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Willdan Group by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 8,154 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. grew its position in Willdan Group by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 22,821 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $869,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Willdan Group by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 21,390 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $815,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Willdan Group by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,159 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $768,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Willdan Group by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,207 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Willdan Group Price Performance

Shares of Willdan Group stock opened at $38.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $554.42 million, a PE ratio of 23.61 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Willdan Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.40 and a 12-month high of $50.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on WLDN shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Willdan Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Wedbush upgraded Willdan Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th.

View Our Latest Analysis on Willdan Group

Insider Activity at Willdan Group

In other news, Director Mohammad Shahidehpour sold 2,273 shares of Willdan Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.20, for a total value of $89,101.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $500,466.40. This trade represents a 15.11 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 9.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Willdan Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional, technical, and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive audit and surveys, program design and implementation, master planning, demand reduction, grid optimization, benchmarking analyses, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, measurement and verification services, and software and data analytics, as well as energy consulting and engineering, turnkey facility and infrastructure projects, and customer support services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WLDN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Willdan Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willdan Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.