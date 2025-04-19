Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $2.04 Million Position in Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI – Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Colliers International Group were worth $2,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CIGI. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Colliers International Group by 13.6% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Colliers International Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,629,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Colliers International Group by 100.8% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 678,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,261,000 after acquiring an additional 340,691 shares during the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Colliers International Group by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 44,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,092,000 after purchasing an additional 6,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canoe Financial LP increased its holdings in Colliers International Group by 544.7% during the 4th quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 40,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,530,000 after purchasing an additional 34,384 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CIGI opened at $114.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Colliers International Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.86 and a 1-year high of $156.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.76 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $122.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.93.

Colliers International Group ( NASDAQ:CIGI Get Free Report ) (TSE:CIGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.40 by ($0.53). Colliers International Group had a return on equity of 20.38% and a net margin of 3.35%. On average, equities analysts expect that Colliers International Group Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Colliers International Group from $166.00 to $165.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 31st. Colliers Securities set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Colliers International Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Cibc World Mkts raised shares of Colliers International Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. CIBC initiated coverage on shares of Colliers International Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Colliers International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.80.

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers outsourcing and advisory services, such as engineering and project management, property management, valuation, and other services, as well as loan servicing for commercial real estate clients.

