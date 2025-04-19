Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $2.13 Million Stock Holdings in Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its position in Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 145,786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,594 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Crescent Energy were worth $2,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRGY. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Crescent Energy during the fourth quarter worth $187,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Crescent Energy by 64.8% in the 4th quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 490,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,162,000 after buying an additional 192,700 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Crescent Energy by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 211,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,091,000 after buying an additional 25,447 shares during the period. Bryce Point Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Crescent Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $1,381,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crescent Energy by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,818,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,806,000 after acquiring an additional 464,065 shares during the period. 52.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CRGY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Williams Trading set a $16.00 price target on shares of Crescent Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Siebert Williams Shank began coverage on shares of Crescent Energy in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Crescent Energy in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Crescent Energy from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Crescent Energy from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Crescent Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Energy Aggregator Independence sold 2,948,723 shares of Crescent Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.91, for a total value of $29,221,844.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Duginski bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.57 per share, with a total value of $211,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 259,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,744,045.99. The trade was a 8.35 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 24,932 shares of company stock worth $263,219. 13.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Crescent Energy Stock Up 2.8 %

Crescent Energy stock opened at $8.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 1.88. Crescent Energy has a fifty-two week low of $6.83 and a fifty-two week high of $16.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.16.

Crescent Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 12th. Crescent Energy’s payout ratio is -69.57%.

Crescent Energy Company Profile

Crescent Energy Company acquires, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) reserves. Its portfolio of assets comprises mid-cycle unconventional and conventional assets in the Eagle Ford and Uinta Basins. It also owns and operates various midstream assets, which provide services to customers.

