Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $2.28 Million Stock Holdings in Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX – Free Report) by 12.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 226,767 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,868 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.14% of Tronox worth $2,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Tronox by 59.4% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,590 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Tronox during the third quarter valued at about $66,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Tronox by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 69,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 5,309 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tronox by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 1,161,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,990,000 after acquiring an additional 7,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Tronox by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 78,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after acquiring an additional 10,874 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Stephen J. Jones purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.17 per share, with a total value of $215,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $215,100. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tronox Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TROX opened at $5.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $829.96 million, a P/E ratio of -16.95 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.85 and its 200 day moving average is $9.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 2.47. Tronox Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $4.35 and a fifty-two week high of $20.70.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.03). Tronox had a negative net margin of 1.56% and a negative return on equity of 0.63%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tronox Holdings plc will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Tronox Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.51%. Tronox’s payout ratio is -161.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TROX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Tronox from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Tronox from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Tronox from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Tronox from $13.00 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Tronox from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tronox presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.93.

Tronox Profile

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines; and engages in beneficiation and smelting operations. It offers TiO2 pigment; ultrafine specialty TiO2; zircon; feedstock; pig iron; monazite; titanium tetrachloride; and other products.

