Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $2.41 Million Position in DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Free Report) by 55.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 125,062 shares of the company’s stock after selling 158,810 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in DoubleVerify were worth $2,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get DoubleVerify alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in DoubleVerify by 168.0% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of DoubleVerify by 73.6% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the period. Allianz SE acquired a new position in DoubleVerify during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify during the 4th quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of DoubleVerify by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 1,494 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at DoubleVerify

In other DoubleVerify news, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 2,220 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.61, for a total transaction of $47,974.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 85,882 shares in the company, valued at $1,855,910.02. This trade represents a 2.52 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

DoubleVerify Stock Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

DoubleVerify stock opened at $12.47 on Friday. DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.52 and a 52 week high of $31.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.69, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.04.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DV. Bank of America upgraded DoubleVerify from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $20.00 price target on DoubleVerify in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of DoubleVerify from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on DoubleVerify from $18.50 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of DoubleVerify in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.38.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on DoubleVerify

DoubleVerify Company Profile

(Free Report)

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and data analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness and quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DoubleVerify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoubleVerify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.