Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $2.43 Million Position in Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its position in Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR – Free Report) by 51.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 126,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 133,320 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Schrödinger were worth $2,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in Schrödinger during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Schrödinger by 87.5% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Schrödinger by 73.9% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schrödinger during the fourth quarter worth $218,000. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in shares of Schrödinger in the fourth quarter valued at about $264,000. Institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Schrödinger

In other news, CFO Geoffrey Craig Porges sold 5,491 shares of Schrödinger stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.76, for a total transaction of $119,484.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $599,357.44. This trade represents a 16.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Karen Akinsanya sold 16,723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total transaction of $419,580.07. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,031.25. This represents a 51.70 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Schrödinger Stock Up 2.1 %

NASDAQ:SDGR opened at $25.75 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.00 and a beta of 1.77. Schrödinger, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.60 and a 12-month high of $28.47.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $88.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.20 million. Schrödinger had a negative return on equity of 35.77% and a negative net margin of 91.84%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Schrödinger, Inc. will post -2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Schrödinger from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Schrödinger from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.00.

Schrödinger Profile

(Free Report)

Schrödinger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops physics-based computational platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates in two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on licensing its software to transform molecular discovery for life sciences and materials science industries.

