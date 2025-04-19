Russell Investments Group Ltd. Lowers Position in RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 192,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 24,250 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 1.02% of RE/MAX worth $2,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RMAX. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in RE/MAX by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 5,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of RE/MAX by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,286 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC boosted its stake in shares of RE/MAX by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 11,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 3,329 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of RE/MAX during the 4th quarter valued at $136,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in RE/MAX in the 3rd quarter worth $145,000. 93.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded RE/MAX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th.

Shares of RMAX opened at $7.28 on Friday. RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.90 and a 1-year high of $14.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.80 and a beta of 1.25.

RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $72.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.34 million. RE/MAX had a negative return on equity of 38.69% and a net margin of 2.32%. On average, research analysts forecast that RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc operates as a franchisor of real estate brokerage services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Real Estate, Mortgage, and Marketing Funds segments. The company offers real estate brokerage franchising services under the RE/MAX brand; mortgage brokerage services to real estate brokers, real estate professionals, mortgage professionals, and other investors under the Motto Mortgage brand; and mortgage loan processing software and services under the wemlo brand.

