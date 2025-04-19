Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 47,070 Shares of AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF – Free Report) by 9,993.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 47,541 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 47,070 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.25% of AMERISAFE worth $2,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get AMERISAFE alerts:

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of AMERISAFE in the 4th quarter valued at about $15,738,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in AMERISAFE during the fourth quarter worth about $9,708,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AMERISAFE by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 536,836 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,675,000 after buying an additional 83,297 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in AMERISAFE by 8.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 811,561 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,223,000 after acquiring an additional 63,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in AMERISAFE in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,881,000. 97.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMERISAFE Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMSF opened at $49.53 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.17. AMERISAFE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.97 and a 52-week high of $60.24. The firm has a market cap of $943.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 0.34.

AMERISAFE Cuts Dividend

AMERISAFE ( NASDAQ:AMSF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. AMERISAFE had a net margin of 19.49% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The firm had revenue of $73.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.37 million. Analysts anticipate that AMERISAFE, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. AMERISAFE’s payout ratio is 53.98%.

AMERISAFE Profile

(Free Report)

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers’ compensation insurance in the United States. The company provides benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. It sells its products through retail and wholesale brokers and agents; and small and mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, including construction, trucking, logging and lumber, agriculture, manufacturing, telecommunications, and maritime.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMSF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AMERISAFE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMERISAFE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.