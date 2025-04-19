Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 11,590 Shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA – Free Report) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 128,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,590 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in TEGNA were worth $2,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get TEGNA alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TGNA. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 59.0% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in TEGNA by 95.6% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA raised its stake in TEGNA by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 23,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in TEGNA by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in TEGNA by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 17,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.19% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TGNA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of TEGNA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on TEGNA from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TEGNA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.25.

TEGNA Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TGNA opened at $16.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 0.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.48 and a 200-day moving average of $17.67. TEGNA Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.35 and a 12 month high of $19.62.

TEGNA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. TEGNA’s payout ratio is presently 14.12%.

TEGNA Company Profile

(Free Report)

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TEGNA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TEGNA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.