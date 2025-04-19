Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 23,238 Shares of Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS – Free Report) by 28.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 59,538 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 23,238 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Olympic Steel were worth $1,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ZEUS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Olympic Steel by 136.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 214,493 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,365,000 after purchasing an additional 123,632 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Olympic Steel during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,035,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Olympic Steel by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 330,113 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,831,000 after acquiring an additional 24,538 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Olympic Steel by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 122,269 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,012,000 after acquiring an additional 22,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Olympic Steel by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 99,433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,262,000 after acquiring an additional 21,403 shares during the last quarter. 87.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ZEUS opened at $30.59 on Friday. Olympic Steel, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.32 and a 1 year high of $69.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.54. The company has a market cap of $341.48 million, a P/E ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Olympic Steel ( NASDAQ:ZEUS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.05. Olympic Steel had a return on equity of 3.31% and a net margin of 1.18%. The firm had revenue of $418.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.60 million. Research analysts anticipate that Olympic Steel, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is a positive change from Olympic Steel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. Olympic Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.49%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Olympic Steel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 1st. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Olympic Steel from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th.

Olympic Steel, Inc processes, distributes, and stores metal products primarily in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in three segments: Carbon Flat Products; Specialty Metals Flat Products; and Tubular and Pipe Products. The company offers stainless steel and aluminum coil and sheet products, angles, rounds, and flat bars; alloy, heat treated, and abrasion resistant coils, sheets and plates; coated metals, including galvanized, galvannealed, electro galvanized, advanced high strength steels, aluminized, and automotive grades of steel; commercial quality, advanced high strength steel, drawing steel, and automotive grades cold rolled steel coil and sheet products; hot rolled carbon comprising hot rolled coil, pickled and oiled sheet and plate steel products, automotive grades, advanced high strength steels, and high strength low alloys; tube, pipe, and bar products, including round, square, and rectangular mechanical and structural tubing; hydraulic and stainless tubing; boiler tubing; carbon, stainless, and aluminum pipes; valves and fittings; and tin mill products, such as electrolytic tinplate, electrolytic chromium coated steel, and black plates.

