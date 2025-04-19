Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 3,427 Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Free Report) by 36.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,102 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,427 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $2,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIO. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 2,175.0% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 98 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Asset Planning Inc bought a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 41.6% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 109 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. 65.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BIO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $481.00 price target on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. StockNews.com downgraded Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $320.00 to $270.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $380.20.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Stock Down 2.9 %

BIO opened at $238.02 on Friday. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $215.38 and a fifty-two week high of $387.99. The company has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $255.62 and a 200-day moving average of $311.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 4.85 and a current ratio of 6.48.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The medical research company reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.04. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a negative net margin of 71.86% and a positive return on equity of 3.90%. On average, equities analysts expect that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 10.81 EPS for the current year.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Profile

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics. The company develops, manufactures, and markets instruments, systems, reagents, and consumables to separate, purify, characterize, and quantitate biological materials such as cells, proteins, and nucleic acids for proteomics, genomics, biopharmaceutical production, cellular biology, and food safety markets.

