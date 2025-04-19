Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 5,098 Shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its stake in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,583 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,098 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.07% of Patterson Companies worth $1,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 147,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,554,000 after purchasing an additional 28,528 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Patterson Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Patterson Companies by 54.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Patterson Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 189,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,852,000 after acquiring an additional 12,447 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Patterson Companies Price Performance

Shares of Patterson Companies stock opened at $31.33 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.61. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.45 and a 12-month high of $31.79. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 18.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Patterson Companies in a research note on Saturday, April 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.57.

Patterson Companies Company Profile

Patterson Companies, Inc engages in the distribution of dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

