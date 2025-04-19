Russell Investments Group Ltd. Trims Stake in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its position in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Free Report) by 20.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 77,760 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 20,352 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.05% of Sensata Technologies worth $2,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 29,346 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 3.7% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,442 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Sensata Technologies by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 43,810 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Sensata Technologies by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 31,111 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $852,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in Sensata Technologies by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,751 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Sensata Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $31.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Evercore ISI downgraded Sensata Technologies from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.55.

Shares of ST stock opened at $19.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.08, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.96. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a fifty-two week low of $17.32 and a fifty-two week high of $43.14.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 17.54%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. Sensata Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions.

