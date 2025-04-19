Sabre Gold Mines (OTCMKTS:SGLDF) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of Sabre Gold Mines Corp. (OTCMKTS:SGLDF – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.16 and traded as high as $0.16. Sabre Gold Mines shares last traded at $0.16, with a volume of 6,558 shares traded.

Sabre Gold Mines Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $12.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 0.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.14.

Sabre Gold Mines Company Profile

Sabre Gold Mines Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. Its 100% owned flagship property is the Copperstone gold project that covers approximately 12,258 acres of surface area and mineral rights located in La Paz County, Arizona. The company was formerly known as Arizona Gold Corp.

