Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Trading Down 1.2% Following Insider Selling

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 1.2% during mid-day trading on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $246.80 and last traded at $246.93. Approximately 5,564,231 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 6,772,298 shares. The stock had previously closed at $249.84.

Specifically, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 1,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.31, for a total value of $318,157.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,826 shares in the company, valued at $3,248,954.06. The trade was a 8.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider R David Schmaier sold 6,959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.31, for a total transaction of $1,762,784.29. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,141,957.90. The trade was a 16.17 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CRM. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Salesforce from $400.00 to $345.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Salesforce from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $345.00 to $310.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $440.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and five have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $360.32.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $281.23 and a 200-day moving average of $309.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $237.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.38.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. This is an increase from Salesforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 10th. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio is 26.10%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 193,314 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $52,912,000 after purchasing an additional 10,084 shares during the period. Invst LLC boosted its stake in Salesforce by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 17,003 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,654,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Passumpsic Savings Bank raised its position in Salesforce by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Passumpsic Savings Bank now owns 7,332 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,007,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Salesforce by 15.7% during the third quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 4,290 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. Finally, Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 7,047 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,930,000 after buying an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

