Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND) Shares Purchased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND – Free Report) by 13.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 417,492 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,108 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.14% of Sandstorm Gold worth $2,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SAND. Lifeworks Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sandstorm Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold in the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sandstorm Gold during the fourth quarter worth $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SAND opened at $8.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 169.93 and a beta of 0.90. Sandstorm Gold Ltd. has a twelve month low of $4.92 and a twelve month high of $8.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Sandstorm Gold ( NYSE:SAND Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). Sandstorm Gold had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 0.98%. The business had revenue of $47.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Sandstorm Gold Ltd. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Investors of record on Monday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.014 per share. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 14th. Sandstorm Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SAND shares. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Sandstorm Gold from $12.00 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Sandstorm Gold from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from $7.25 to $8.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.06.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements from companies that have advanced stage operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine.

