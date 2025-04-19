Savaria (TSE:SIS) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$19.59 and traded as low as C$16.13. Savaria shares last traded at C$16.53, with a volume of 89,256 shares.

SIS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on Savaria from C$27.50 to C$24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Savaria from C$25.00 to C$24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 7th. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Savaria from C$25.00 to C$22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 7th. Desjardins dropped their price target on Savaria from C$27.00 to C$25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Cormark raised shares of Savaria from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$23.57.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$16.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$19.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.11, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 25.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 42.72 and a beta of 0.90.

Savaria Corp designs, engineers, and manufactures products for personal mobility. Its products include home elevators, wheelchair lifts, commercial elevators, ceiling lifts, stairlifts, and van conversions. The company’s operating segments are the Accessibility, Adapted Vehicles, and Patient Handling, divisions.

