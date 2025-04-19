Savaria (TSE:SIS) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$19.59 and traded as low as C$16.13. Savaria shares last traded at C$16.53, with a volume of 89,256 shares.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
SIS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on Savaria from C$27.50 to C$24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Savaria from C$25.00 to C$24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 7th. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Savaria from C$25.00 to C$22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 7th. Desjardins dropped their price target on Savaria from C$27.00 to C$25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Cormark raised shares of Savaria from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$23.57.
Read Our Latest Analysis on SIS
Savaria Price Performance
Savaria Company Profile
Savaria Corp designs, engineers, and manufactures products for personal mobility. Its products include home elevators, wheelchair lifts, commercial elevators, ceiling lifts, stairlifts, and van conversions. The company’s operating segments are the Accessibility, Adapted Vehicles, and Patient Handling, divisions.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Savaria
- Should You Invest in Penny Stocks?
- 3 Mid-Cap to Mega-Cap Stocks Have Announced Significant Buybacks
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- These 3 Stocks Have Huge Last 12 Months Shareholder Yields
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- Prominent Hedge Fund Acquires Huge Stake in HPE: Is It a Buy Now?
Receive News & Ratings for Savaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Savaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.