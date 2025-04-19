Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Shares Bought by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 20.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 43,241 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,488 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $1,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. World Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after buying an additional 3,693 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $10,572,000. Denver PWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Denver PWM LLC now owns 128,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,935 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 321.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 526,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,374,000 after acquiring an additional 401,943 shares during the period.

SCHE stock opened at $26.54 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.59. The company has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 0.55. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $24.11 and a 52 week high of $30.25.

About Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

