Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) Shares Bought by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) by 228.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,638 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,662 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $1,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 1,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 201.1% in the 4th quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 700.6% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates grew its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 201.0% in the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:FNDX opened at $22.01 on Friday. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a one year low of $20.41 and a one year high of $25.17. The stock has a market cap of $16.11 billion, a PE ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.98.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Increases Dividend

About Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th were paid a $0.1057 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 26th. This is an increase from Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.11.

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

