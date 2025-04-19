Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $68.75.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on STNG. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a report on Thursday, February 13th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STNG. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the first quarter worth about $1,006,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 84,174 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,163,000 after buying an additional 8,170 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Scorpio Tankers by 1,650.4% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 10,485 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 9,886 shares in the last quarter. 111 Capital purchased a new position in Scorpio Tankers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $238,000. Finally, LM Asset IM Inc. acquired a new stake in Scorpio Tankers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,988,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:STNG opened at $35.30 on Friday. Scorpio Tankers has a 1-year low of $30.63 and a 1-year high of $84.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 2.71 and a beta of -0.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.39.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The shipping company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.08). Scorpio Tankers had a return on equity of 18.01% and a net margin of 53.76%. On average, equities analysts expect that Scorpio Tankers will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.27%.

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oi and refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 21, 2024, its fleet consisted of 110 owned and leases financed tanker, including 39 LR2, 57 MR, and 14 Handymax with a weighted average age of approximately 8.1 years.

