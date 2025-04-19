Scotiabank Initiates Coverage on Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a sector perform rating and a $190.00 price target on the software maker’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on PCTY. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $254.00 price objective (up previously from $212.00) on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Paylocity from $235.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Paylocity from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Citigroup raised shares of Paylocity from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $214.00 to $231.00 in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $211.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paylocity currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $229.82.

Paylocity Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Paylocity stock opened at $183.98 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $193.70 and a 200 day moving average of $194.63. Paylocity has a fifty-two week low of $129.94 and a fifty-two week high of $223.80. The company has a market capitalization of $10.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by ($0.60). Paylocity had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 22.45%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Paylocity will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 26,252 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.91, for a total value of $5,116,777.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 420,000 shares in the company, valued at $81,862,200. This trade represents a 5.88 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 21.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Paylocity in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. USA Financial Formulas bought a new stake in Paylocity in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in Paylocity by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 247 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Paylocity by 489.1% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 271 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Paylocity by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 274 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.76% of the company’s stock.

Paylocity Company Profile

Paylocity Holding Corporation engages in the provision of cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers payroll software solution for global payroll, expense management, tax services, on demand payment, and garnishment managed services; and time and labor management software for time and attendance, scheduling, and time collection.

