Scotiabank Issues Positive Forecast for Metro (TSE:MRU) Stock Price

Metro (TSE:MRU – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$100.00 to C$110.00 in a research note issued on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 7.76% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of Metro from C$95.00 to C$105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Metro from C$99.00 to C$105.00 in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Metro from C$90.00 to C$98.00 in a research report on Monday, April 14th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Metro from C$94.00 to C$102.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on Metro from C$91.00 to C$106.00 in a research note on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Metro presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$102.00.

MRU opened at C$102.08 on Thursday. Metro has a 12 month low of C$69.19 and a 12 month high of C$103.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$96.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$91.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.29, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of C$22.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.08.

Metro Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. The company operates supermarkets, discount, neighborhood, and specialty stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared food products, meats, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen food products, bakery products, delicatessen items, and pastries.

