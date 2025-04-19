SCWorx Corp. (NASDAQ:WORX) Short Interest Update

SCWorx Corp. (NASDAQ:WORX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,700 shares, a growth of 67.1% from the March 15th total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,040,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

NASDAQ:WORX opened at $0.54 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.32. SCWorx has a fifty-two week low of $0.51 and a fifty-two week high of $3.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 million, a PE ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 3.32.

SCWorx (NASDAQ:WORX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.68 million for the quarter. SCWorx had a negative net margin of 108.84% and a negative return on equity of 89.71%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SCWorx stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SCWorx Corp. ( NASDAQ:WORX Free Report ) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 20,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.11% of SCWorx at the end of the most recent quarter. 1.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SCWorx Corp. develops and markets health care information technology solutions and related services to improve healthcare processes and information flow within hospitals and other healthcare facilities in the United States. The company provides data content and services related to repair, normalization, and interoperability of information for healthcare providers, as well as big data analytics for the healthcare industry.

