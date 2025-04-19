Seaport Res Ptn Has Pessimistic Outlook of Block Q4 Earnings

Get Block alerts:

Block, Inc. (NYSE:XYZ – Free Report) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn cut their Q4 2025 EPS estimates for Block in a research report issued on Thursday, April 17th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Cantwell now forecasts that the technology company will earn $0.84 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.85. The consensus estimate for Block’s current full-year earnings is $2.54 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Block’s Q1 2026 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.19 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.84 EPS.

Block (NYSE:XYZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.23 billion. Block had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 5.80%.

A number of other research firms have also commented on XYZ. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Block from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Block in a report on Saturday, February 15th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Block from $115.00 to $103.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Block from $94.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Block from $94.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.14.

Block Stock Performance

Shares of XYZ opened at $53.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market cap of $33.35 billion, a PE ratio of 11.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.77. Block has a 52-week low of $46.42 and a 52-week high of $99.26. The business’s 50-day moving average is $61.34.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Block

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XYZ. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB increased its holdings in Block by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 9,893 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 2,728 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in Block by 18.6% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 10,174 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Block by 67.7% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 394 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Block by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,493 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Block during the 4th quarter valued at $1,129,000. 70.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 6,345 shares of Block stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.32, for a total value of $446,180.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 235,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,585,253.28. The trade was a 2.62 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 1,467 shares of Block stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.32, for a total transaction of $103,159.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 82,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,801,329.68. This trade represents a 1.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,324 shares of company stock valued at $1,297,662 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 10.49% of the company’s stock.

Block Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Further Reading

