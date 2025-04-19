Seaport Res Ptn Issues Negative Forecast for BILL Earnings

Get BILL alerts:

BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn decreased their Q1 2026 earnings estimates for shares of BILL in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 17th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Cantwell now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.09 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.11. Seaport Res Ptn has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for BILL’s current full-year earnings is $0.12 per share.

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.38). BILL had a return on equity of 1.53% and a net margin of 5.90%.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of BILL from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on BILL from $65.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of BILL from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on BILL from $90.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of BILL in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.72.

BILL stock opened at $40.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of -4,063.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 29.46 and a beta of 1.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. BILL has a 1-year low of $36.55 and a 1-year high of $100.19.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BILL. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in BILL by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of BILL by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in BILL by 74.9% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in BILL during the 4th quarter valued at about $264,000. Finally, Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BILL in the 4th quarter worth approximately $239,000. 97.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

