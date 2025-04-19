ShaMaran Petroleum (CVE:SNM) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

ShaMaran Petroleum Corp. (CVE:SNM – Get Free Report) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.20 and traded as high as C$0.23. ShaMaran Petroleum shares last traded at C$0.22, with a volume of 54,682 shares changing hands.

ShaMaran Petroleum Trading Up 10.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.09, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 4.89. The company has a market capitalization of C$440.24 million, a P/E ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ShaMaran Petroleum news, Director Garrett Soden sold 11,113,667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.15, for a total value of C$1,667,050.05. 25.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About ShaMaran Petroleum

ShaMaran Petroleum Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the oil and gas exploration and production. It holds interest in the Atrush Block production sharing contract; and in the Sarsang Production Sharing Contract in the Kurdistan region of Iraq. The company was incorporated in 1991 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

