Short Interest in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ) Declines By 25.8%

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 220,600 shares, a decline of 25.8% from the March 15th total of 297,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 490,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BDJ opened at $7.98 on Friday. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a 1-year low of $7.16 and a 1-year high of $9.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.62.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be issued a $0.0619 dividend. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 15th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BDJ. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 1,203.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,539 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 5,114 shares during the period. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,000. South Plains Financial Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, GWN Securities Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,000.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

