Short Interest in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ) Declines By 25.8%

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 220,600 shares, a decline of 25.8% from the March 15th total of 297,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 490,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Shares of NYSE:BDJ opened at $7.98 on Friday. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a 1-year low of $7.16 and a 1-year high of $9.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.62.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be issued a $0.0619 dividend. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 15th.
BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.
