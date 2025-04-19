Short Interest in Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY) Grows By 35.7%

Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 675,300 shares, a growth of 35.7% from the March 15th total of 497,800 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 343,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Get Kearny Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Piper Sandler upgraded Kearny Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Monday, January 6th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Kearny Financial

Kearny Financial Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of KRNY stock opened at $5.92 on Friday. Kearny Financial has a 12 month low of $5.28 and a 12 month high of $8.59. The company has a market cap of $382.31 million, a PE ratio of -5.24 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.06.

Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The savings and loans company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.02). Kearny Financial had a negative net margin of 20.05% and a positive return on equity of 3.31%.

Kearny Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.43%. Kearny Financial’s payout ratio is presently -38.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kearny Financial news, Director Melvina Wong-Zaza acquired 5,000 shares of Kearny Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.23 per share, with a total value of $36,150.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 27,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,078.05. This trade represents a 22.19 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Kearny Financial

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kearny Financial by 40.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,495 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 2,445 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Kearny Financial by 116.1% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 127,433 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $875,000 after acquiring an additional 68,473 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Kearny Financial by 65.1% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 59,245 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 23,370 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Kearny Financial by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 428,421 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,944,000 after purchasing an additional 88,771 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Kearny Financial by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 57,506 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

About Kearny Financial

(Get Free Report)

Kearny Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Kearny Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kearny Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kearny Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.