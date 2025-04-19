Short Interest in Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXC) Expands By 35.5%

Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXC – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,700 shares, an increase of 35.5% from the March 15th total of 13,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

NYSE:NXC opened at $12.53 on Friday. Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a one year low of $12.45 and a one year high of $14.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.25.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be paid a $0.0455 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.29%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Caprock Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio in the fourth quarter worth $146,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio in the 4th quarter worth about $275,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio in the 4th quarter worth about $198,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio during the 4th quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 65,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 7,919 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.89% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California. The fund invests in the securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.

