Short Interest in Palladyne AI Corp. (NASDAQ:PDYN) Decreases By 25.9%

Palladyne AI Corp. (NASDAQ:PDYN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,380,000 shares, a drop of 25.9% from the March 15th total of 3,210,000 shares. Approximately 9.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 4,190,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palladyne AI

In related news, CRO Matthew Vogt sold 14,938 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.03, for a total value of $105,014.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 96,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $681,368.69. This represents a 13.35 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Denis Garagic sold 55,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.03, for a total transaction of $392,463.81. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 495,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,486,725.34. The trade was a 10.12 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 93,892 shares of company stock valued at $644,817. 12.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Palladyne AI

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDYN. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Palladyne AI during the fourth quarter valued at $126,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Palladyne AI in the fourth quarter valued at $129,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Palladyne AI during the 4th quarter worth $134,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Palladyne AI by 54.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 31,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 11,226 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Palladyne AI in the 4th quarter valued at about $149,000. 26.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Palladyne AI Trading Down 1.4 %

Analyst Ratings Changes

NASDAQ:PDYN opened at $5.72 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.92 and its 200-day moving average is $5.86. Palladyne AI has a 1-year low of $1.26 and a 1-year high of $14.95. The stock has a market cap of $201.46 million, a P/E ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 3.78.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners began coverage on Palladyne AI in a report on Monday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

About Palladyne AI

Palladyne AI Corp., a software company, focuses on delivering software that enhances the utility and functionality of third-party stationary and mobile robotic systems in the United States. Its Artificial Intelligence (AI)/ Machine Learning (ML) software platform enables robots to observe, learn, reason, and act in structured and unstructured environments.

Featured Stories

