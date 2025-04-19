Short Interest in Xenetic Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:XBIO) Drops By 22.2%

Xenetic Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:XBIO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a decrease of 22.2% from the March 15th total of 4,500 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 6,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Institutional Trading of Xenetic Biosciences
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Xenetic Biosciences stock. LGT Group Foundation bought a new stake in Xenetic Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:XBIO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. LGT Group Foundation owned 0.71% of Xenetic Biosciences as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.12% of the company’s stock.
Xenetic Biosciences Stock Down 1.1 %
NASDAQ:XBIO opened at $2.38 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.81. The stock has a market cap of $3.68 million, a P/E ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 2.30. Xenetic Biosciences has a twelve month low of $2.20 and a twelve month high of $5.20.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Xenetic Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th.
About Xenetic Biosciences
Xenetic Biosciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on progressing XCART, a personalized CAR T platform technology engineered to target patient-specific tumor neoantigens. The Company is initially advancing cell-based therapeutics targeting the unique B-cell receptor on the surface of an individual patient’s malignant tumor cells for the treatment of B-cell lymphomas.
