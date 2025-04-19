Short Interest in ZyVersa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZVSA) Decreases By 41.6%

ZyVersa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZVSA – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 109,700 shares, a decline of 41.6% from the March 15th total of 187,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,590,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 4.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Get ZyVersa Therapeutics alerts:

ZyVersa Therapeutics Price Performance

ZVSA opened at $0.70 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.91 and a 200-day moving average of $1.28. ZyVersa Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.55 and a 1-year high of $6.70.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ZyVersa Therapeutics

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ZyVersa Therapeutics stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in ZyVersa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZVSA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 25,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 1.08% of ZyVersa Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 3.91% of the company’s stock.

ZyVersa Therapeutics Company Profile

ZyVersa Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products for the treatment of renal and inflammatory diseases. The company develops drug development platforms, including Cholesterol Efflux Mediator VAR 200, an injectable drug, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial to the treatment of renal indications, such as focal segmental glomerulosclerosis, alport syndrome, and diabetic kidney diseases; and Inflammasome ASC Inhibitor IC 100, a humanized monoclonal antibody that is in preclinical stage for treatment of inflammatory diseases comprising acute respiratory syndrome, multiple sclerosis, IgA neuropathy, pancreatic cancer, Parkinson's and Huntington's disease, atherosclerosis, Alzheimer's disease, and obesity.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ZyVersa Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZyVersa Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.