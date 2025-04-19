SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Shares Bought by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 735.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,152 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,184 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $1,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rogco LP acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 1,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPDW opened at $36.31 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.81. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $32.30 and a one year high of $38.00. The company has a market capitalization of $23.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.85.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

