Spine Injury Solutions (OTCMKTS:SPIN) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Spine Injury Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPIN – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $30.72 and traded as low as $27.59. Spine Injury Solutions shares last traded at $27.59, with a volume of 1,304 shares changing hands.

Spine Injury Solutions Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.43 and a 200 day moving average of $30.72. The stock has a market cap of $10.76 million and a PE ratio of -298.89.

Spine Injury Solutions Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1256 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. Spine Injury Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,527.48%.

About Spine Injury Solutions

Spine Injury Solutions, Inc provides a suite of revolutionary electrical power generation technologies. The company intends to offer Evirontek Integrated Platform to the cryptocurrency mining industry to reduce the exorbitant high cost of electricity. It also provides spine injury diagnostic services; and owns, develops, and leases the Quad Video Halo video recording system used to record medical procedures.

