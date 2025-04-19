Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.56.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on SPR shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a report on Saturday, March 8th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $37.25 price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th.
Shares of NYSE:SPR opened at $33.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 1.41. Spirit AeroSystems has a fifty-two week low of $27.00 and a fifty-two week high of $37.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.13.
Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The aerospace company reported ($4.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.86) by ($2.36). The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Spirit AeroSystems will post -11.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, and marketing of commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, floor beams, nacelles, struts/pylons, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, flaps and slats flight control surfaces, wing structures, and wing systems.
