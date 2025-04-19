SRM Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRM) Short Interest Down 25.8% in March

SRM Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRM – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 237,800 shares, a drop of 25.8% from the March 15th total of 320,400 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,980,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

SRM Entertainment Stock Up 16.3 %

SRM Entertainment stock opened at $0.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $5.66 million, a P/E ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.56. SRM Entertainment has a twelve month low of $0.26 and a twelve month high of $1.66.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SRM Entertainment

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SRM Entertainment stock. Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new position in SRM Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 683,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,000. Anson Funds Management LP owned about 6.56% of SRM Entertainment as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

About SRM Entertainment

SRM Entertainment, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells toys and souvenirs to theme parks. It sells its products through amusement parks, entertainment venues, and theme hotels in the United States, China, Japan, and internationally. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Jupiter, Florida.

