Stephens Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) Stock Price

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Stephens from $73.00 to $69.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

HWC has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target (up previously from $64.00) on shares of Hancock Whitney in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Hancock Whitney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.56.

Hancock Whitney Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HWC opened at $48.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.07. Hancock Whitney has a 52 week low of $42.51 and a 52 week high of $62.40.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $367.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.12 million. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 22.40% and a return on equity of 11.56%. Equities analysts predict that Hancock Whitney will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hancock Whitney Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a positive change from Hancock Whitney’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 5th. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.09%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HWC. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Hancock Whitney by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Hancock Whitney in the 1st quarter worth about $281,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 115.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 1,132.1% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vest Financial LLC bought a new position in Hancock Whitney in the 1st quarter worth approximately $763,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.22% of the company’s stock.

About Hancock Whitney

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It offers various transaction and savings deposit products consisting of brokered deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts; treasury management services, secured and unsecured loan products including revolving credit facilities, and letters of credit and similar financial guarantees; and trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, and individuals, and investment advisory and brokerage products.

