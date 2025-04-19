StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Evogene in a research note on Friday, March 7th.

Evogene Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of Evogene stock opened at $0.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.20 million, a PE ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.66. Evogene has a fifty-two week low of $0.95 and a fifty-two week high of $9.00.

Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.78. The business had revenue of $1.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 million. Evogene had a negative return on equity of 109.05% and a negative net margin of 314.43%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.30) EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Evogene

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Evogene stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ:EVGN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 15,891 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.30% of Evogene as of its most recent SEC filing. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Evogene

Evogene Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a computational biology company. It focuses on product discovery and development in life-science based industries, including human health and agriculture, through the use of its Computational Predictive Biology (CPB) platform. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture, Human Health, and Industrial Applications.

