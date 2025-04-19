StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Separately, Alliance Global Partners reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Evogene in a research note on Friday, March 7th.
View Our Latest Research Report on EVGN
Evogene Stock Down 2.6 %
Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.78. The business had revenue of $1.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 million. Evogene had a negative return on equity of 109.05% and a negative net margin of 314.43%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.30) EPS.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Evogene
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Evogene stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ:EVGN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 15,891 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.30% of Evogene as of its most recent SEC filing. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Evogene
Evogene Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a computational biology company. It focuses on product discovery and development in life-science based industries, including human health and agriculture, through the use of its Computational Predictive Biology (CPB) platform. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture, Human Health, and Industrial Applications.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Evogene
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- 3 Mid-Cap to Mega-Cap Stocks Have Announced Significant Buybacks
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- These 3 Stocks Have Huge Last 12 Months Shareholder Yields
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- Prominent Hedge Fund Acquires Huge Stake in HPE: Is It a Buy Now?
Receive News & Ratings for Evogene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evogene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.