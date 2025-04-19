StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.
NASDAQ:RDI opened at $1.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $27.86 million, a PE ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.04. Reading International has a 52 week low of $1.17 and a 52 week high of $1.89.
Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $58.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.00 million. Reading International had a negative net margin of 21.22% and a negative return on equity of 258.21%.
Reading International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas.
