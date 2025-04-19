StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:RDI opened at $1.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $27.86 million, a PE ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 1.28. The business's 50 day moving average is $1.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.04. Reading International has a 52 week low of $1.17 and a 52 week high of $1.89.

Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $58.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.00 million. Reading International had a negative net margin of 21.22% and a negative return on equity of 258.21%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Krilogy Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Reading International by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 2,502,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,479,000 after purchasing an additional 143,000 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Reading International by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 272,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB bought a new position in shares of Reading International during the fourth quarter worth about $354,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Reading International by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 227,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 36,561 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Reading International by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 210,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 19,224 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.70% of the company’s stock.

Reading International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas.

