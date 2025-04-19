StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Free Report) in a report released on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Stock Up 0.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ:RMCF opened at $1.29 on Friday. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory has a 12-month low of $1.12 and a 12-month high of $3.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.42 and a 200 day moving average of $2.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.
Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory had a negative return on equity of 48.18% and a negative net margin of 17.25%.
Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a confectionery franchisor, manufacturer, and retail operator. It operates through Franchising, Manufacturing, Retail Stores, and Other segments. The company produces approximately 400 chocolate candies and other confectionery products, including clusters, caramels, creams, toffees, mints, and truffles; and offers 15 varieties of caramel apples and other products that are prepared in individual stores, as well as provides ice cream, coffee, and other sundries.
