StockNews.com Downgrades Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) to Buy

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on COLL. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.60.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Price Performance

NASDAQ:COLL opened at $27.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $867.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 0.76. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a 12-month low of $23.23 and a 12-month high of $42.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.24.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $181.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.68 million. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 14.78% and a return on equity of 104.67%. Research analysts expect that Collegium Pharmaceutical will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Shirley R. Kuhlmann sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.08, for a total transaction of $1,123,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 154,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,330,048.32. The trade was a 20.60 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Dreyer sold 2,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $67,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 124,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,732,630. This represents a 1.78 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 81,693 shares of company stock valued at $2,334,994. Company insiders own 2.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Collegium Pharmaceutical

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of COLL. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Collegium Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 72.5% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,336 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC now owns 2,419 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,493 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,838 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares in the last quarter.

About Collegium Pharmaceutical

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, and oral formulation of oxycodone for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment; Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol, indicated for the management of acute, severe, and persistent pain; Belbuca, a buccal film that contains buprenorphine; and Symproic, an oral formulation of naldemedine for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation in adult patients with chronic non-cancer pain.

Featured Stories

