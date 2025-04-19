StockNews.com Downgrades Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) to Sell

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

EPC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays lowered their price target on Edgewell Personal Care from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Edgewell Personal Care from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Edgewell Personal Care from $53.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Edgewell Personal Care presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.71.

Edgewell Personal Care Stock Up 2.7 %

EPC opened at $30.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.00. Edgewell Personal Care has a 52 week low of $26.65 and a 52 week high of $41.50. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 16.39 and a beta of 0.94.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.06). Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 4.09%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Edgewell Personal Care will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Edgewell Personal Care

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 85.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 217.4% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 1,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 805.9% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 56.5% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

Edgewell Personal Care Company Profile

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

