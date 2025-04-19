StockNews.com Downgrades Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) to Hold

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday.

PEGA has been the topic of several other reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Pegasystems in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Pegasystems from $118.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $103.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on Pegasystems from $115.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Pegasystems from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.27.

Pegasystems Stock Performance

Shares of Pegasystems stock opened at $68.34 on Thursday. Pegasystems has a 52-week low of $54.55 and a 52-week high of $113.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $74.08 and a 200-day moving average of $85.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.66 and a beta of 1.22.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.20). Pegasystems had a net margin of 6.63% and a return on equity of 32.09%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pegasystems will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Chairman Alan Trefler sold 31,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.38, for a total transaction of $2,437,470.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 17,308,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,339,353,860.68. The trade was a 0.18 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 7,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.72, for a total transaction of $655,902.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,466 shares in the company, valued at $1,225,559.52. This represents a 34.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 80,791 shares of company stock valued at $6,134,554 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 50.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pegasystems

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PEGA. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Pegasystems during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $467,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 3.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 819,282 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,895,000 after acquiring an additional 25,901 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pegasystems during the third quarter valued at $325,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Pegasystems by 54.0% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 141,031 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,362,000 after purchasing an additional 49,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Pegasystems by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 88,554 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,353,000 after purchasing an additional 7,947 shares in the last quarter. 46.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pegasystems

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides Pega Infinity, a software portfolio comprising of Pega Customer Decision Hub, a real-time AI-powered decision engine to enhance customer acquisition and experiences across inbound, outbound, and paid media channels; Pega Customer Service to anticipate customer needs, connect customers to people and systems, and automate customer interactions to evolve the customer service experience, as well as to allow enterprises to deliver interactions across channels and enhance employee productivity; and Pega Platform, an intelligent automation software for increasing efficiency of clients’ processes and workflows.

