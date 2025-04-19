StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of ATA Creativity Global stock opened at $0.95 on Friday. ATA Creativity Global has a 1 year low of $0.50 and a 1 year high of $1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.92 and its 200 day moving average is $0.92. The stock has a market cap of $30.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.28 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16.

ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 25th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ATA Creativity Global had a negative net margin of 16.14% and a negative return on equity of 45.84%. The firm had revenue of $13.83 million for the quarter.

ATA Creativity Global, together with its subsidiaries, provides educational services to individual students through its training center network in China and internationally. Its educational services include portfolio training, research-based learning, overseas study counselling, in-school art classes through cooperation with high schools and training organizations, foreign language training services, junior art education, and other related educational services to its students.

