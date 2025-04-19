Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Stock Price Down 1.2% on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) traded down 1.2% during mid-day trading on Friday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on the stock from $45.00 to $39.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Super Micro Computer traded as low as $30.44 and last traded at $31.50. 26,880,541 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 73,159,649 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.89.

Get Super Micro Computer alerts:

Several other research firms have also commented on SMCI. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Cfra upgraded shares of Super Micro Computer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Wedbush restated a “hold” rating on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Northland Capmk upgraded Super Micro Computer to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Northland Securities set a $70.00 price objective on Super Micro Computer in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.57.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SMCI

Insider Transactions at Super Micro Computer

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Super Micro Computer

In related news, SVP George Kao sold 71,720 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.48, for a total transaction of $3,620,425.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $981,785.52. This represents a 78.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Charles Liang sold 46,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.17, for a total value of $2,322,519.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 67,403,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,381,640,618.80. This represents a 0.07 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 137,473 shares of company stock valued at $6,771,552. 17.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 2,890.9% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 987 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Super Micro Computer by 902.0% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in Super Micro Computer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 900.0% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer Trading Down 1.2 %

The stock has a market cap of $18.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

About Super Micro Computer

(Get Free Report)

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Super Micro Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super Micro Computer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.