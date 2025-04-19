Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SYPR opened at $1.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $40.75 million, a P/E ratio of -13.62 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.74. Sypris Solutions has a 52 week low of $1.27 and a 52 week high of $3.72.

Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $33.45 million for the quarter. Sypris Solutions had a negative net margin of 2.05% and a negative return on equity of 14.38%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Sypris Solutions stock. Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Sypris Solutions, Inc. ( NASDAQ:SYPR Free Report ) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 55,396 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000. Belvedere Trading LLC owned 0.24% of Sypris Solutions as of its most recent SEC filing. 44.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sypris Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics. It operates through Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics segments. The Sypris Technologies segment is involved in selling of forged, machined, welded, and heat-treated steel components primarily for the heavy commercial vehicle and high-pressure energy pipeline applications.

