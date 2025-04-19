TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $156.90.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

TEL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on TE Connectivity from $169.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on TE Connectivity from $190.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $165.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $150.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TEL

TE Connectivity Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TEL opened at $129.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $142.92 and a 200 day moving average of $146.36. The firm has a market cap of $38.56 billion, a PE ratio of 20.64, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.25. TE Connectivity has a one year low of $116.30 and a one year high of $159.98.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The electronics maker reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 18.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that TE Connectivity will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 21st will be issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 21st. This is a boost from TE Connectivity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.37%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TE Connectivity news, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.77, for a total transaction of $3,669,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,812,497.52. This trade represents a 49.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TE Connectivity

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TEL. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 117.6% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 198 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Hilltop National Bank purchased a new position in TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

About TE Connectivity

(Get Free Report

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.