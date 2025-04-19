Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) Upgraded to Hold at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Free Report) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from $8.90 to $9.80 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Price Performance

Shares of ERIC opened at $8.17 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.04. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a fifty-two week low of $5.00 and a fifty-two week high of $8.90. The stock has a market cap of $27.23 billion, a PE ratio of -817,000.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 15th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 0.06%. The company had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.83 billion. Analysts anticipate that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were paid a $0.1315 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th. This is a boost from Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)’s previous dividend of $0.13. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)’s payout ratio is currently -1,800,000.10%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ERIC. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC bought a new position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 131.9% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 4,993 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,840 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. 7.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Company Profile

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile connectivity solutions for telcom operators and enterprise customers in various sectors in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, North East Asia, South East Asia, Oceania, and India. It operates in four segments: Networks; Cloud Software and Services; Enterprise; and Other.

Further Reading

